The City of Rossland has temporarily closed part of the cemetery trail (seen above) because of a tree hazard.

The city says this portion of the trail is coming out of the old cemetery and heading towards Happy Valley.

In a notice on their website, they said one tree is holding up another tree that could come down at any moment, so they’re urging trail users to steer clear of this area.

Fallers will be in the area early next week to address the issue.

It comes after a Castlegar man was killed last week by a falling tree on the Rossland golf course.