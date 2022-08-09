- Advertisement -

A 73-year-old Castlegar man has died on the golf course in Rossland after a 100-foot (33 meter) tall tree suddenly fell on him.

RCMP say it happened Saturday afternoon. The man was golfing with three friends and tried unsuccessfully to avoid the tree.

A golf course staff member and a member of the public tried to revive the man using CPR and a defibrillator. Firefighters and paramedics later arrived and took over the man’s care, but efforts to save the man were not successful.

The golf course was closed to the public after the incident.

Trail RCMP have referred the incident to the BC Coroners Service.

“This sudden and tragic incident is a shock to family, friends, and communities, and undoubtedly will leave some in a challenging emotional state with many unanswered questions,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“We would like to thank everyone at the scene of the incident for their quick response and for doing everything possible to provide emergency care.”

He said victim services can help those who request it by calling the local detachment at 250-364-2566.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the incident happened Sunday.