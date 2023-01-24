Listen Live
My name is Trent and I’m the host of the Glacier’s Edge! Born and raised on the Sunshine Coast, I moved to the Koots in the Spring of 2022 and I immediately felt at home. Friendly People, Craft Beer, The Mountains, What’s not to like?

You can catch my voice here on The Glacier’s Edge Monday-Friday 2-6pm as I talk about the events and news happening in the community. I also love throwing in a few funny stories or articles that hopefully will put a smile on your face.

I’d love for you to join me on the Edge!

Tune-in with Trent 
every weekday afternoon 2-6PM

Brought to you buy

