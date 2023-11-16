Subscribe to Local News
Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
John Arcand
Heel Toe Polka : 02:14· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Quantum Tangle & Lydia Képinski
Signal : 04:07· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Madeleine Allakariallak
Highway Free : 03:52· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Charlie Panigoniak
Nutaraulauqsimajugut (Deluxe Edition) : 02:42· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Celeigh Cardinal
The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Leonard Sumner
They Say (feat. Wab Kinew) : 05:42· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Lucie Idlout
Lovely Irene : 03:34· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Young Spirit
In My Dreams : 03:59· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Arlette Alcock
Young Victoria : 03:08· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Willie Dunn
Son of the Sun : 03:45· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Julian Taylor
Ballad of a Young Troubadour : 05:36· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Robbie Robertson
How to Become Clairvoyant : 06:13· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Morgan Toney
First Flight : 04:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)

