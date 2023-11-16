Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists.
Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.
John Arcand (preview :30s)
Quantum Tangle & Lydia Képinski (preview :30s)
Madeleine Allakariallak (preview :30s)
Charlie Panigoniak (preview :30s)
Celeigh Cardinal (preview :30s)
Leonard Sumner (preview :30s)
Lucie Idlout (preview :30s)
Young Spirit (preview :30s)
Arlette Alcock (preview :30s)
Willie Dunn (preview :30s)
Julian Taylor (preview :30s)
Robbie Robertson (preview :30s)
Morgan Toney (preview :30s)