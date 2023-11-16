Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Canadian Indigenous artists. Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of Canada’s Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations. John Arcand · iTunes · Discogs Heel Toe Polka : 02:14 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Quantum Tangle & Lydia Képinski · iTunes · Discogs Signal : 04:07 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Madeleine Allakariallak · iTunes · Discogs Highway Free : 03:52 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Charlie Panigoniak · iTunes · Discogs Nutaraulauqsimajugut (Deluxe Edition) : 02:42 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Celeigh Cardinal · iTunes · Discogs The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Leonard Sumner · iTunes · Discogs They Say (feat. Wab Kinew) : 05:42 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Lucie Idlout · iTunes · Discogs Lovely Irene : 03:34 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Young Spirit · iTunes · Discogs In My Dreams : 03:59 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Arlette Alcock · iTunes · Discogs Young Victoria : 03:08 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Willie Dunn · iTunes · Discogs Son of the Sun : 03:45 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Julian Taylor · iTunes · Discogs Ballad of a Young Troubadour : 05:36 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Robbie Robertson · iTunes · Discogs How to Become Clairvoyant : 06:13 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Morgan Toney · iTunes · Discogs First Flight : 04:16 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)