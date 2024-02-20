Castlegar RCMP is investigating a rash of thefts that took place over the weekend.

Police officials said multiple thefts from vehicles, two break-and-enters to residences and a theft of a vehicle were reported over the Family Day long weekend.

“RCMP received complaints earlier Sunday morning after property owners discovered property missing and vehicles rummaged through,” said RCMP officials. “As of this date, it appears the incidents are related and have primarily occurred in South Castlegar in the Emerald Park and Cone Hill area.”

Police believe it was a busy night for the suspect.

“There have been just over ten reports filed with the RCMP, and the investigation has identified the thefts began just before midnight on Saturday, February 17th and into the early morning of Sunday, February 18th,” said Castlegar RCMP officials.

“Suspect(s) entered unlocked doors and smashed vehicle windows to steal property,” said RCMP officials. “In the break and enters to the two residences the suspect(s) stole vehicle keys and other property. From a residence in the 3900 block of 9th Avenue the suspect(s) stole a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck.”

Police officials said investigators found and recovered a dark grey 2021 Ford Ranger with stolen Alberta license plates.

The truck was reported as stolen from Abbotsford the week before and found in the area of Castlegar where the thefts were reported.

Investigators got their hands on surveillance footage that identified the person they believed to be responsible.

“The suspect appears to be a male with a medium build wearing all dark clothing with his hood up and a covering over his face,” said RCMP officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.

“Castlegar RCMP are continuing to investigate the thefts and are asking the public to review home or dash camera security footage,” said RCMP officials.