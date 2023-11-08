The City of Castlegar and its unionized staff have a tentative contract.

The union says the three-year agreement was reached late last night. It comes after the city’s municipal workers voted 95 percent in favour of job action last month.

“We want to extend our thanks to the City of Castlegar for their renewed and dedicated approach to bargain this week,” CUPE 2262 president Dustin LePage said in a news release.

“When we work together to prioritize the needs of workers and citizens, our community wins: better public services for residents and businesses, better support for workers and their families, and a better Castlegar for everyone.”

The tentative agreement must now be ratified by both parties, and the union said terms of the agreement will not be released until that process has concluded.

CUPE Local 2262 represents approximately 45 workers.