A 33-year-old Fruitvale woman suffered serious injuries after a car went down a steep embankment in Trail.

RCMP say the crash happened early Friday in the 8000 block of Highway 3B. Paramedics were driving behind the vehicle when they saw it go off the road and down the bank, hitting several trees before it came to rest.

The 33-year-old Fruitvale man behind the week suffered minor injuries and another passenger was injured. But the other passenger was taken to hospital with a possible fracture and other injuries.

The driver told an officer he swerved to avoid a deer, but his claim was refuted by the paramedics who witnessed the incident.

The man admitted to using a prescription drug before driving and police gave him a sobriety test, but it did not detect impairment.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said it was lucky paramedics were there to help the trio.

“This is a good reminder to the public that prescription drugs could affect your ability to drive, and ensure you are familiar with all of the side effects prior to operating a motor vehicle,” he said.

Phone fraudster foiled

A Trail woman didn’t fall for a phone scam.

RCMP say someone called her claiming to be a federal investigator who would have her arrested if she didn’t provide personal info or contacted RCMP or her bank. She became suspicious when the person demanded Google gift cards and didn’t provide any sensitive info or send any money.

Notwithstanding the scammer’s request, she reported the incident to police.

“These scams often target seniors, and those new to Canada who may be unfamiliar with their local police service,” Wicentowich said.

“The police do not call people and demand money and threaten to arrest you if you do not comply. Once you send money electronically, it is gone forever and it can rarely, if ever, be recovered.”