Unionized City of Castlegar workers have voted 95 per cent in favour of strike action but negotiations are set to resume.

“Workers at the City of Castlegar, like many workers, are facing affordability challenges,” CUPE Local 2262 president Dustin LePage said in a news release.

“We need the city to take these challenges seriously and work towards a solution that both supports workers and ensures high quality public services for our community.”

The strike vote took place Oct. 18 but the results were only confirmed publicly today. The sides will be back at the bargaining table on Tuesday.

The union said negotiations started in June but the city’s bargaining team declared the parties at an impasse after three days.

LePage says the union was “disappointed the city walked away from the bargaining table and cancelled their next scheduled bargaining date.”

He added they appreciate the city is willing to resume negotiations but feel a new contract needs to be a higher priority. The union is committed to “doing everything possible” to reaching a deal to avoid a strike, he said.

The union didn’t say if there are other sticking points besides wages.

Any strike would have to be preceded by 72-hour notice and establishing essential service levels.

CUPE Local 2262 represents approximately 45 city workers. Civic employees in Castlegar walked off the job was in 2014, a dispute that was settled after nearly two months through mediation.

In an email, city communications manager Bree Seabrook said “We look forward to resuming negotiations tomorrow and are hopeful that we will be able to reach a deal.”