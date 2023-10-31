The B.C. government has committed to making Holocaust education mandatory for high school students across the province.

The announcement was made at the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver.

“For our friends and neighbours in the Jewish community, this has been an incredibly frightening time. We have seen a rise in antisemitism in B.C. following the terrorist attacks in Israel, which evokes the history of persecution of Jews,” said Premier Eby. “Combatting this kind of hate begins with learning from the darkest parts of our history, so the same horrors are never repeated. That’s why we are working with the Jewish community to make sure learning about the Holocaust becomes a requirement for all high school students.”

B.C. government officials said many students learn about the Holocaust, but it is important for students to develop an understanding of the topic.

“According to a study commissioned by the Canadian charity Liberation75 last year, a third of North American students surveyed believe the Holocaust was either exaggerated or fabricated,” said B.C. government officials. “Incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise across B.C. in recent years, including a surge in violent incidents.”

The changes will broaden the scope of Grade 10 social studies.

“This will ensure that when learning about discriminatory policies and injustices in Canada and around the world, all students in B.C. will also learn about the Holocaust,” said B.C. government officials.

Officials said the new curriculum is set to take effect in the 2025-26 school year to allow for development with the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, the Jewish community and education partners.