Castlegar city council has approved a four per cent raise for its management and firefighters.

A city policy states that an annual cost of living adjustment be applied each year, based on either the consumer price index or the average change from comparable municipalities.

In this case the city contacted seven other local governments (Rossland, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Creston, Regional District of Central Kootenay, and Regional District Kootenay Boundary) and received a response from six.

Some were still deciding their own adjustments, but the range was between two per cent and 6.6 per cent. The average was four per cent.

Since 1995, members of the fire department have received a cost of living increase based on the same formula.

Pending final adoption next month, the increases will be retroactive to Jan. 1.