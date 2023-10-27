Subscribe to Local News
Regional NewsNews

Four arrested in Robson drug bust

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Castlegar RCMP detachment (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

A man, woman, and two youth have been arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant in Robson.

RCMP say they went to a home on Broadwater Road on Wednesday to investigate drug trafficking.

Investigators seized suspected cocaine, meth, cash, and drug-related items.

A 60-year-old man, his 34-year-old tenant, and her two children were taken into custody.

The youth were released to another adult and the man was released on mail with a Feb. 7 court date. Police say the woman was in breach of the terms of a conditional sentence order and is being held in custody pending her court date.

RCMP say they continue their investigation.

 

