Two days have been set aside early next year for the sentencing hearing of a man convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 death of a Trail resident.

Joel Anderson, who was charged with the second degree murder of Harold Paddock, 78, was found guilty in July in Vancouver Supreme Court of the lesser included offense.

Anderson was charged in 2019 following an incident on Aug. 22, 2017. Paddock died on Sept. 19 of that year.

Anderson will return to court Feb. 20 and 21 as a judge hears arguments about what punishment he should face.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life in prison but but there is no minimum unless a gun is involved. Most sentences are less than 10 years.