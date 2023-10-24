Trail RCMP are searching for three suspects after a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a home invasion.

They say around 10:30 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the 400 block of Rossland Avenue and discovered a 55-year-old man with a wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Police learned three suspects broke through the front door, assaulted the man, and shot him before taking off. They were dressed in black and wearing masks. They left in a dark sedan.

- Advertisement -

Police are looking for help from the public. If you have any information you’re asked to call Trail RCMP.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said they believe the attack was targeted and that the suspects and victim knew each other.

Wanted man crashes car, keeps going

RCMP are looking for a 44-year-old man who they say crashed his car early Sunday while trying to get away from them.

Around 1:20 a.m. an officer spotted the man in a grey Acura RDX in the 800 block of Victoria Street in Trail. The man was wanted on warrants for four gun-related offences and breach of release.

An officer tried to pull him over, but he took off westbound on Victoria Street. Police didn’t chase him due to the public safety risk.

However, the officer soon discovered the man had crashed into a retaining wall on private property near the intersection of McBride Street and Highway 3B.

Police say despite heavy damage, the man drove away slowly. The officer followed from a distance, also at low speed, but stopped when the man suddenly began driving down the wrong side of the road.

The man is still at large, but RCMP say they know who he is and will forward a report to Crown counsel recommending charges.

“This man put lives at risk with his behaviour,” Wicentowich said. “We will being diligently pursuing apprehension and detention.”

‘Racist vandalism’ discovered at Rossland French school

Police say someone vandalized the Ecole Des Sept-Sommets French immersion school in Rossland by spray painting graphic pictures and a racist word outside the gym.

It happened sometime before Friday morning. Police are looking for tips on finding out who did it.

“Please keep your rude and racist urban hieroglyphs to yourself,” Wicentowich said.

He said the culprits could face mischief charges. While hate crime provisions also exist, Wicentowich said it would require high-level approvals.

Detained driver plugs ears, yells



Trail RCMP say “nah, nah, nah, I can’t hear you” is not a legitimate defense.

This after an officer pulled over a 39-year-old Edmonton man Friday afternoon on Highway 3B for doing over 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone and cutting off another driver while changing lanes.

Police say the man was very upset about being stopped, refused to produce his license, and rolled up his window. An officer from the BC Highway Patrol were called to the scene.

Due to his behaviour, police asked him to provide a breath sample, but the man responded by plugging his ears and yelling over the officer’s instructions. After a 20-minute conversation, the man agreed to comply and passed the breath test.

However, he still received a $138 fine for speeding.