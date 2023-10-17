Castlegar’s new winter celebration now has a name, a date, and a place.

December to Remember: Winter Wonderland will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot behind city hall.

City councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff told council last week it is a refreshing of Winterfest, which has traditionally been held on a Friday evening.

While things are still in the planning process, the event will include games, an obstacle course, vendors, refreshments served by city council, entertainment, pictures with Santa Claus. There will also be a petting zoo. Heaton-Sherstobitoff said have four goats lined up but are still looking for a reindeer.

The Chamber of Commerce and both Rotary clubs are involved while Trowelex will be a major sponsor.

Other events will also be held in December, including a Dec. 2 Breakfast with Santa.