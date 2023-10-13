While Indigenous land acknowledgements have become common ways to start municipal council meetings in recent years, Castlegar hasn’t joined that trend.

But responding to a question from the public this week, mayor Maria McFaddin said is not because they haven’t thought about it.

“We have had that conversation multiple times around the council table,” she said. “We’ve also had it with some of our Indigenous partners. It’s ongoing.”

McFaddin said what they’ve heard is there isn’t a clear understanding of what Indigenous nations would like them to do.

“That’s where we wrestle with it. As council we want to make sure it’s something respectful and fulfilling what it’s supposed to do. If we just have it in our agenda, it’s just words and means nothing”

McFaddin said she feels it’s important that whatever she does has weight behind it.

She added that she believes the city’s relationship with Indigenous peoples is becoming stronger and the lack of a land acknowledgement doesn’t mean it isn’t valued by the city.

Some neighbouring municipalities and regional districts acknowledge some or all of the Sinixt, Ktunaxa, Syilx, and Metis people, while others don’t name specific nations. Selkirk College also names the Secwépemc.