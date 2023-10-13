The City of Castlegar has the green light to borrow $1.65 million for a new fire truck after only one resident formally objected.

The city used a counterpetition process to gauge support for the loan, which is to be repaid over 20 years.

Had 10 per cent of registered electors (632 people) signed forms against the move, the city would have been forced to hold a referendum. Municipalities often prefer this form of seeking public approval when they are allowed to, because it’s a lot cheaper than holding a vote. In this case, the cost was $1,500 for advertising, whereas a referendum would have been about $30,000.

The deadline to sign forms against was Oct. 2. City council was presented with the results this week.

- Advertisement -

While there was no significant opposition, chief financial officer Ola Oladele said they did get some questions, namely:

What will happen to the truck being replaced? (It will become a reserve truck to be used when other trucks are out of service for repairs, for up to 10 years. Afteward, the city can decide to auction it off or donate it.)

How long is the new truck expected to last? (20 years plus another 10 years in reserve)

When will it be delivered? (mid-2025)

What impact will it have on taxes? (None, because it’s being funded from the city’s infrastructure investment levy.)

The new truck will replace a 2004 Spartan engine that will turn 20 in August 2024. Fire equipment replacement cycles are largely dictated by the Fire Underwriters Survey. Using older equipment could result in increased insurance premiums for all properties.

Oladele previously told council the city needed voter approval in this case because the purchase will push the city beyond its five per cent borrowing limit.