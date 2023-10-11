A potentially lethal bacteria for dogs has been detected in the West Kootenay and claimed the lives of several pets.

Dr. Rebecca Maybank of Maybank Mobile Veterinary Service says they are seeing rising cases of leptospirosis. The bacteria that causes the infection hasn’t traditionally been in the area, so local vets haven’t been vaccinating for it, but it has long been present in Ontario and on Vancouver Island, she said.

In the past couple of months, there have been at least five cases in Trail, Fruitvale, and Nelson, but Maybank expects that to go up because the bacteria can live in the environment and the soil for prolonged periods. Most local dogs who have been infected have since died, she added.

Maybank explained the bacteria is shed in the urine of wildlife such as rats or raccoons and becomes trapped in stagnant water. In can then be transmitted to dogs walking through affected soil or water if they have abrasions or cuts on their paws.

“In times like this when there’s a lot of standing water, that can be a higher risk factor,” she said. “I also wonder if with the influx of rats into the Nelson area means we’re seeing more shed into the water.”

Leptospirosis usually shows up as kidney failure in dogs and can also affect the liver. If diagnosed quickly, it can be treated with antibiotics.

Maybank said they are starting to vaccinate for it. The vaccine decreases the likelihood of an animal getting symptoms, but they can still carry the disease.

She said every dog owner should weigh their dog’s lifestyle in deciding whether to have them vaccinated for leptospirosis. She recommends it for any dog with a more outdoorsy lifestyle, noting she vaccinated her own dog, who is off leash, goes into the woods, drinks from puddles and likes to swim in boggy water.

Maybank encourages dog owners to contact their vet. She’s offering pop-up vaccination clinics for her clients in the coming weeks.