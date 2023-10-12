Subscribe to Local News
Castlegar airport 97% reliable in September

By Greg Nesteroff
Sign at West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

Only one flight was cancelled from the West Kootenay Regional Airport in September, a reliability rating of 97 per cent.

The lone cancellation was due to low cloud, airport manager Maciej Habrych said.

All flights made it out in June and July but the streak ended in August with five cancellations due to wildfire smoke.

Habrych told city council this week passenger loads in September were about 75 per cent coming in and 83 per cent going out.

He expects Air Canada to continue providing one flight per day to Vancouver over the winter.

