An annual community Thanksgiving dinner won’t be held in Castlegar this year, but there will be a free movie instead.

City councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff explained one of the key organizers of Giving Thanks is ill and other groups involved have opted not to hold it. Instead they are thinking of putting on an event in December.

For Thanksgiving the city has opted to sponsor a free movie. Details are to be announced.

In previous years, Giving Thanks consisted of a dinner in Millennium Park open to all.