Two Castlegar men are expected to face charges after police seized a large amount of what they believe to be fentanyl, meth, and cash.

RCMP say the pair, ages 30 and 59, were in a vehicle stopped in the 600 block of Christina Place on Feb. 15.

Both were released on conditions and are expected to be in court on July 27.

Police are continuing a trafficking investigation and expect to forward charge recommendations to prosecutors.