The Murphy Family Foundation has agreed to increase its donation toward improvements at the Trail Kids Rink.

Last year the foundation announced a contribution of $370,000 US toward improvements to turn the rink into a year-round facility and to offer free public and sensory-friendly skating programs.

Now they have agreed to make another contribution of $503,800 US toward additional projects costs and community programming. In all, this will mean $703,800 US ($945,000 Cdn) to infrastructure improvements this year and $170,000 US ($227,460 Cdn) to support programming over the next six years.

“When we think about the updates to the Kids Rink, all we can visualize is a great expanse of possibilities and opportunities that a facility of this calibre can offer the Greater Trail area,” foundation director Madelyn Murphy-Homer said in a news release.

“We are committed as a foundation to this project, and we cannot wait to see how the community will utilize this updated facility.”

“We are so incredibly grateful for the Murphy Family Foundation’s ongoing support and dedication to our youth, community, and recreational facilities,” said Mayor Colleen Jones.

“The additional funding will allow the Kids Rink improvement project to occur with minimal financial burden to the city or citizens.”

The project will start in June and will continue throughout the summer. The Kids Rink will see a new concrete floor to help maintain ice during the summer, new arena boards, and improvements to the viewing area adjacent to the ice surface. Trail Parks and Recreation will continue to work with the foundation on enhanced free programming options to the community.

The Murphy Family Foundation, based in Minnesota, focuses on supporting organizations dedicated to youth development. It has supported many initiatives in Trail since Rich and Annie Murphy bought the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2016.

The Kids Rink was built in 1953 and has a 70-by-147 foot ice surface. It’s used extensively for skating, hockey, and private rentals.