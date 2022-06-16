- Advertisement -

For the first time since 2019, the Kootenay South Metis Society will hold events in Trail to mark National Indigenous People’s Day.

Although the actual day is on Tuesday, president Myrt Servatius says they are holding their celebration on Saturday so more people can attend.

It’s at Gyro Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature jiggle dancers, the Golden City Fiddlers, Eagle Bear Spirit Drummers from Creston, Metis jigging, artisan, crafts, and food such as fry bread, bannock, and buffalo burgers.

“We started it a few years ago and had 100 people show up,” Servatius says. “The next year we had over 200. The last year we did it we had way over 400.”

She says while the Metis society is hosting it, the day is to recognize all Indigenous people, including First Nations, Metis, and Inuit. She says everyone is welcome but you’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an umbrella.