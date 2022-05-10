Castlegar city hall’s payroll rose about $300,000 between 2020 and 2021, but the city saved a few thousand dollars in council salaries due to a couple of vacancies.
According to the city’s annual statement of financial information, the city paid just over $5 million to its employees last year, compared to $4.7 million the year before.
Twenty-nine employees made more than $75,000 in 2021, compared to 28 the previous year, while 14 made $100,000, up from five a year earlier. Part of the difference was due to increases to several staff who were previously just below the $100,000 threshold.
These were the top paid staff last year:
|Name
|Position
|Salary
|Chris Barlow
|Chief administrator
|$165,054
|Ola Oladele
|Chief financial officer
|$141,783
|Sam Lattanzio
|Fire chief
|$137,771
|Tracey Butler
|Corporate services director
|$136,043
|Duane Monson
|Deputy fire chief
|$133,690
The same five employees were the top paid in 2020, although in a different order.
On the elected officials side, the city paid out just under $128,000 to mayor and council in stipend and expenses, down from about $135,000 the previous year on account of the resignation of mayor Bruno Tassone and subsequent resignation of councillor Florio Vassilakakis to seek the mayor’s seat in a byelection. In April 2021, Kirk Duff was elected mayor and Brian Bogle was elected to fill Vassilakakis’ seat.
|Name
|Position
|Salary
|Expenses
|Bruno Tassone
|Mayor
|$3,867
|–
|Kirk Duff
|Mayor
|$20,133
|$1,384
|Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff
|Councillor
|$16,000
|$829
|Cherryl MacLeod
|Councillor
|$16,000
|$185
|Maria McFaddin
|Councillor
|$16,000
|$185
|Bergen Price
|Councillor
|$16,000
|$397
|Dan Rye
|Interim mayor/councillor
|$22,400
|$2,422
|Brian Bogle
|Councillor
|$8,667
|$185
|Florio Vassilakakis
|Councillor
|$3,333
|–
|Total
|$122,400
|$5,387
(Heaton-Sherstobitoff’s expenses were originally listed at $2,129, but council corrected the error before adopting the report last week.)
Council recently appointed a committee to review their pay in time for the October municipal election. The base rate for the mayor is about $36,000, and for councillors it’s $16,000 each.