- Advertisement -

Castlegar city hall’s payroll rose about $300,000 between 2020 and 2021, but the city saved a few thousand dollars in council salaries due to a couple of vacancies.

According to the city’s annual statement of financial information, the city paid just over $5 million to its employees last year, compared to $4.7 million the year before.

Twenty-nine employees made more than $75,000 in 2021, compared to 28 the previous year, while 14 made $100,000, up from five a year earlier. Part of the difference was due to increases to several staff who were previously just below the $100,000 threshold.

These were the top paid staff last year:

- Advertisement -

Name Position Salary Chris Barlow Chief administrator $165,054 Ola Oladele Chief financial officer $141,783 Sam Lattanzio Fire chief $137,771 Tracey Butler Corporate services director $136,043 Duane Monson Deputy fire chief $133,690

The same five employees were the top paid in 2020, although in a different order.

On the elected officials side, the city paid out just under $128,000 to mayor and council in stipend and expenses, down from about $135,000 the previous year on account of the resignation of mayor Bruno Tassone and subsequent resignation of councillor Florio Vassilakakis to seek the mayor’s seat in a byelection. In April 2021, Kirk Duff was elected mayor and Brian Bogle was elected to fill Vassilakakis’ seat.

Name Position Salary Expenses Bruno Tassone Mayor $3,867 – Kirk Duff Mayor $20,133 $1,384 Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff Councillor $16,000 $829 Cherryl MacLeod Councillor $16,000 $185 Maria McFaddin Councillor $16,000 $185 Bergen Price Councillor $16,000 $397 Dan Rye Interim mayor/councillor $22,400 $2,422 Brian Bogle Councillor $8,667 $185 Florio Vassilakakis Councillor $3,333 – Total $122,400 $5,387

(Heaton-Sherstobitoff’s expenses were originally listed at $2,129, but council corrected the error before adopting the report last week.)

Council recently appointed a committee to review their pay in time for the October municipal election. The base rate for the mayor is about $36,000, and for councillors it’s $16,000 each.