A three-member committee will decide whether the next Castlegar city council should get a raise.

Last week council appointed former councillor Deb McIntosh, former city corporate officer Carolyn Rempe, and local business owner Andy Roberts to the group.

They’re tasked with reviewing council salaries, expense allowances and other pay and are expected to present their report to council by July so that any changes can be adopted prior to the next municipal election in October.

Presently the mayor is paid about $36,000 per year and councillors get $16,000 each.

A bylaw council adopted in 2008 calls for a review of council pay to be done six months before every election with approved recommendations to take effect when the next council is sworn in.

The bylaw doesn’t stipulate how the review has to be done, but this is review committee is what council has gone with each time.

A staff report says the committee “ideally consists of persons with past municipal council or staff experience and a member of the community, who are familiar with the time commitment, requirements and expectations of council members.”