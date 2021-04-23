Saturday, April 24th is the final day for Castlegar residents to cast their ballot to elect a new councillor and mayor.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex, located at 2101 6th Avenue. For those who opted to mail in their ballots but have not done so yet, that documentation can be submitted by hand to the Chief Election Officer or Deputy Chief Election Officers on general voting day at the same location.

Covid-19 safety protocols will also be in place, so be sure to bring a mask, practice physical distancing measures and follow any directions offered by election staff.

More information regarding the by-election has been provided by the City of Castlegar via this link.

After 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, MyKootenayNow will provide updates as they become available including the preliminary results of the by-election.

Councillor candidates

Castlegar Councillor candidate: Heather Fancy

Castlegar Councillor candidate: Brian Bogle

Castlegar Councillor candidate: Shirley Falstead

Castlegar Councillor candidate: Sandy Bojechko

Mayoral candidates

Castlegar mayoral candidate: Gord Lamont

Castlegar mayoral candidate: Kirk Duff

Castlegar mayoral candidate: Lawrence Chernoff

Castlegar mayoral candidate: Florio Vassilakakis

Castlegar mayoral candidate: Gordon Zaitsoff