Heather Fancy is running for Council in a City which she describes as incredibly diverse (Supplied by Heather Fancy)

As the Manager of the Castlegar ReStore for Habitat for Humanity, Heather Fancy said she also has experience in marketing and education for more than 20 years.

Now she said she is ready to take up a leadership role by serving the community as a City Councillor, with the intent of helping the vulnerable.

“My energy has always been focussed on Charity,” Fancy told MyKootenayNow. ” I have dragged every boss that I have ever worked for through any charity I could get them involved with.”

Fancy added that she has been a delegate in Victoria long ago when not enough was being done in her community and that everyone deserves a place to lay their head at night, regardless of their wherewithal.

As for making the decision to run in this by-election, Fancy said she had thought about it in 2018 but waited until her roots were fully settled in the City having lived in Krestova just prior.

Fancy said the people she interacts with on an everyday basis, many of which who are volunteers, provide her with plenty of insight into what Castlegar needs.

“From my position with Habitat for Humanity Southeast B.C., I’ve been listening,” said Fancy. “I get to hear what’s happening in their lives and what they are passionate about.”

Having recently been house shopping, Fancy said she noticed a gap in affordable housing for all walks of life.

“I absolutely believe that everyone in our beautiful city deserves a safe and affordable place to live,” she added. “As a city official, I engage every level of government to deliver the promises and invest in housing and affordability because that is what we need.”

Fancy said the community also needs to work with Interior Health to ensure all of the services Castlegar residents rely on are accessible.

She would also like to see Castlegar businesses get more help, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s not that they’ve been neglected, it’s just that this past year has really shown us what we need to do to contribute as a community and pull everybody together and support local business.”

General voting day is April 24th. There will also be a mail-in ballot option.

