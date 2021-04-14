Longtime volunteer Sandy Bojechko is running for a Council position in Castlegar.

She is a grandmother and local resident for more than 30 years having watched her family grow in Castlegar. A scorekeeper and billet mom for Junior B Hockey including the Castlegar Rebels, Bojechko is actively involved in the community, volunteering for numerous events.

Though the by-election is sudden, Bojechko said she has been thinking about running for quite some time.

“Not just this go around, but I’ve thought about it last time too,” Bojechko told MyKootenayNow. “It’s that time of my life where I’m getting close to retirement but still want to be actively involved and I’d like to make a difference.”

One of the top priorities for Bojechko is making Millenium Park more accessible, sun or snow.

“I would like to see it more user friendly throughout the whole year. I’d like to make things a little easier for seniors. You can go to Millennium Park and go for a walk, but there’s not enough stops for people.”

Bojechko suggested more benches and railings for support but also envisions winter activities.

“We could put up a cross-country ski track,” she added. “We wouldn’t be wrecking any of the biodiversity and I’m hoping to do it cost-effectively.”

Bojechko said decisions should include feedback from residents, but ultimately Council is elected to “take the horse by the reigns and go.”

“Just go out and talk to people, see what they think is a good idea and actually listen to people,” said Bojechko. “Don’t just go ahead and do it without them. But not another referendum because that costs a ton of money. We are fiscally responsible for the public purse.”

In terms of spending money wisely, Bojechko said she understands the needs of those who have little.

“I’ve worked in the poverty area for the past 25 years. Now I work for Union, but just knowing what people are going through as far as poverty, illness, disability, homelessness, single-parent homes and precarious employment… it’s not just people on the streets, it’s also people who make minimum wage and cannot pay for rent or feed their children.”

Bojechko said access to grant funding is important to help pay for new projects so that tax funds can stay allocated towards community services. Another project she would like to see completed is a Telsa charging station that charges all-electric vehicles, drawing more eco-friendly tourism which in turn brings in more outside money.

General voting day is April 24th. There will also be a mail-in ballot option.

