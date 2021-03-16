*Submitted by the City of Castlegar*

The City of Castlegar has received a Ministerial Order that allows mail ballot voting for the 2021 By-election.

Qualified electors wanting to vote by mail need to complete an application to vote by mail by 4 p.m. March 26.

“Offering mail ballots is a priority for the City so we can ensure our community has voting options that ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Nicole Brown, the City’s Chief Election Officer. “The timelines are tight for mail ballots so we’re encouraging residents to submit applications as soon as possible if they wish to vote by mail.”

Applications are available on the City’s website at castlegar.ca/2021byelection and can be requested by:

Email: nbrown@castlegar.ca Pick-up/ Mail: Castlegar City Hall 460 Columbia Avenue Castlegar, BC V1N 1G7 Telephone: 250 365 7227 Fax: 250 365 4810

The City expects to send mail ballot voting packages to qualified electors around April 7, 2021.

To be counted, mail ballots must be received by the Chief Election Officer by:

Mail or in-person delivery to Castlegar City Hall by 4 p.m. April 23, 2021, OR

Hand-delivery to the Chief Election Officer or Deputy Chief Election Officers on general voting day, April 24, 2021, at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex at 2101 – 6th Avenue, Castlegar, BC, by 8 p.m.

General Voting

Residents wishing to vote in person have the following options:

General voting day – Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex (located at 2101 6th Avenue).

Advance voting days – Wednesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex.

Get more information

The most current by-election information is always available at castlegar.ca/2021byelection.