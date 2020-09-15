Anyone who missed swimming doesn’t have to wait much longer as the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre will reopen Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Trail Parks and Recreation, there will be a limited selection of scheduled aqua and fitness programs for kids and adults. Swim times will also need to be booked in advance.

The Aquatic Centre said fall programs will still be running, but drop-in will no longer be permitted. As a result, pre-registration is now required.

Trail’s Fitness Centre has been open to the public since August 11th, and the Aquatic and Leisure Centre will soon join on Wednesday. As separate services, residents will need to book workout times.

“Please note Fitness Centre and aquatic services are no longer integrated – this means separate fees apply for each service,” said Trail Parks and Recreation.

