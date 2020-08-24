NewsErin O’Toole wins Conservative leadership race SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Monday, Aug. 24th, 2020 Erin O'Toole delivering his victory speech in the 2020 Conservative leadership race. (Supplied by CPAC)Toronto-area MP Erin O’Toole is the new leader of the federal Conservative party.O’Toole was announced as the winner of the four-person race on the third ballot late Sunday night, garnering 57% of the votes over second-place finisher, Peter McKay.Voting was delayed for hours after a machine used to open the 175,000 mail-in ballots began slicing some ballots into pieces. All those voting sheets had to be re-done by party officials.Following his victory, O’Toole said the Conservative party under his leadership will be a party for all Canadians regardless of their race, religion, economic status, education or sexual orientation.MORE: Erin O’Toole’s Victory Speech (CPAC)Thank you.We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/ykKWOR3BdB— Erin O’Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 24, 2020 *** with files from Norman Jack ***