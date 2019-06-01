The Riverfront Centre, home to the Trail and District Public Library, Museum and Archives, and Information Centre (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com staff)

What’s ahead for Trail and District Public Library? New director, Samantha Murphy, is excited to find out.

“We’re lucky, we have an amazing facility, we have dynamic staff; it’s a very exciting time to be contributing to the future of our little library,” said Murphy who was promoted to the position recently after filling is as interim director since January.