News New director hired for Trail library SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Friday, May. 31st, 2019 The Riverfront Centre, home to the Trail and District Public Library, Museum and Archives, and Information Centre (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com staff) What’s ahead for Trail and District Public Library? New director, Samantha Murphy, is excited to find out. “We’re lucky, we have an amazing facility, we have dynamic staff; it’s a very exciting time to be contributing to the future of our little library,” said Murphy who was promoted to the position recently after filling is as interim director since January. She’s been with the library for the past five years in a number of other positions including circulation, programming and statistics. It’s great opportunity she added and is looking forward to working with the new board, city councils from Trail and Warfield and serving the needs of the community. A couple goals she highlighted is continuing to see the library become a corner stone of the community and lead in lifelong learning.