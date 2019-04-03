It’s been one year since the Riverfront Centre opened in Trail putting the Information Centre, Trail Public Library, and Museum and Archives under one roof. The City is inviting residents to join the anniversary celebrations this Saturday from 11:00AM- 4:00PM. Interim library director Samantha Murphy says an Easter egg hunt is included in the plans.

“We’re going to have Reader Rabbit here and the Friends of the Library doing an Easter egg hunt from 11:00 – 2:00. The Historical Society volunteers will be here giving guided tours. We’re also doing fine forgiveness; if you bring in your overdue books we will forgive the fines on them.”

The day also includes family friendly board games and multiple hourly draws for prizes.

The space continues to be well used by community members and school groups. There were over 71,000 visitors at the centre from April to December and library memberships have gone up. There were 513 new memberships in 2018, an increase of roughly 200 compared to 2017. Library and museum programming continue to see increased attendance as well.

Murphy highlights some of what’s coming up including a digital mini series in conjunction with Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy which kicks off on April 8.

“Our first week we are going to be learning about Libby. So Libby is our app to borrow electronic copies of your favourite books. April 15 we’ll be discovering RB digital so that’s audio books, magazines, things like that. And then on April 29 we will be learning how to access Freegal, our music app.”

A local author talk is also happening on April 11 where Skip Rowland will share his adventures sailing in the South Pacific and beyond.

For more information, or to register for a program, click here.