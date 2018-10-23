The City of Trail has issued a water quality advisory for residents of Columbia Heights due to a break-in at the Lower Lookout reservoir, which may have compromised water quality.

RCMP are investigating the break-in which occurred over the weekend, and the city’s public works department has isolated the reservoir and taken precautionary water samples. The city says there were no signs of nefarious activity at the reservoir, however, as the perpetrators had access to the reservoir they felt it necessary to take these precautions.

The risk to the public is unknown, but, the city urges affected residents to consume bottled water until further notice. A boil water order has not been issued.

Public works manager Chris McIsaac says it doesn’t appear anything was actually tampered with.

McIsaac says the lab in Kelowna should receive the samples this morning.

About 300 households are affected and received hand-delivered notices.

This map clarifies the area affected by this water quality advisory.