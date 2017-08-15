The company that commissioned a study to solve the winter reliability issues at Castlegar’s airport says they’ve found a solution.

Jeppesen Aviation has identified a navigational design for landings and departures which would reduce the current height limitations.

This would increase the airport’s availability year-round.

Mayor Lawrence Chernoff says the proposed design would meed specific approvals from Transport Canada.

The design would also require specific permissions designed for West Kootenay Regional Airport.

City staff will be meeting with federal regulatory agencies and the national airlines to discuss Jeppesen Aviation’s proposed navigational system.