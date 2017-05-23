The counting of absentee ballots has given Kootenay West New Democrat Katrine Conroy an even bigger victory in this month’s provincial election.

She added 665 votes to her total while Liberal Jim Postnikoff picked up another 226.

The Green Party’s Samantha Troy gains 185.

Voter turnout in the riding was 61 per cent, up from 57 per cent in 2013.

The final totals are as follows: