The counting of absentee ballots has given Kootenay West New Democrat Katrine Conroy an even bigger victory in this month’s provincial election.

She added 665 votes to her total while Liberal Jim Postnikoff picked up another 226.

The Green Party’s Samantha Troy gains 185.

Voter turnout in the riding was 61 per cent, up from 57 per cent in 2013.

The final totals are as follows:

As of May 23, 2017 12:00 p.m.
Electoral District Candidate’s Ballot Name Affiliation Total Valid Votes % of Popular Vote
Kootenay West Katrine Conroy BC NDP 11,164 59.74%
Jim Postnikoff BC Liberal Party 4,547 24.33%
Sam Troy BC Green Party 2,976 15.93%
Final voting results – Complete 18,687 100%