Trail RCMP reportedly seized and destroyed several real and fake firearms last week.

As violence continues in the deadly drug trade, Trail RCMP stated in a media release that it has observed an increase in criminals arming themselves with replica and real firearms, some of which are legally purchased.

The detachment is asking the public to help combat the issue, urging anyone who wants to dispose of unwanted firearms to contact the detachment to make the appropriate arrangements.

RCMP officials say officers can attend homes to pick up firearms, reducing barriers preventing safe disposal to prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

Officials recommend that people who legally possess firearms ensure they are stored safely and securely in a monitored location and report any stolen or lost firearms immediately.

“Seizing illicit firearms from the criminal element makes our local community safer. Unfortunately, it’s become an all too frequent practice by officers, and a trend that seems to be on the rise,” said Trail and Greater District RCMP Seargent, Mike Wicentowich.