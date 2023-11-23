Subscribe to Local News
Regional NewsNews

Woman arrested in Castlegar burglaries

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Castlegar RCMP detachment (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

A Passmore woman is facing charges in a couple of burglaries in Castlegar.

Police say representatives for a property in the 600 block of 7th Avenue arrived Tuesday morning and noticed what appeared to be a forced entry.

While police were en route, the representatives found a woman inside. She was arrested without incident.

Officers recognized the woman from surveillance footage that captured two women stealing a couple of TVs from a business in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue on Nov. 9.

Cortney Leonard, 32, has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an offense and theft under $5,000. She was released on a condition not to be in Castlegar until her next court appearance on Dec. 13.

Police say they are still trying to identify the other woman involved in the Nov. 9 theft and ask anyone with info to contact them.

