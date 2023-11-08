Area B director Linda Worley will serve a third consecutive term as chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

She was the only candidate for the position at the board’s inaugural meeting today.

“I thank the board in their confidence in my leadership for another year,” she said.

In the race for vice-chair, Beaver Valley director Ali Grieve was selected over incumbent Grace McGregor, the director for Christina Lake, who had served seven consecutive terms and was board chair prior to that. The vote total was not disclosed.

The chair and vice-chair are elected annually.