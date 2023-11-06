A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a high-risk sex offender originally from the East Kootenay.

58-year-old Randall Hopley never returned to his halfway house in Vancouver on Saturday.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. wearing a black coat, black pants, and a black hat.

Hopley was sentenced to six years in prison in 2013 after abducting a three-year-old Sparwood boy in his sleep.

- Advertisement -

Hopley was slated for a new trial today for breaching the conditions of his long-term supervision order.

MORE: New charge recommended against convicted Sparwood child abductor (Jan. 11, 2023)

He has an extensive criminal record with 26 convictions for property, sexual, driving, and breach-related offences.

Anyone who sees Hopley or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.