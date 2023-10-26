A new $300-million conservation fund is being set up to accelerate old-growth protection.

The province will be providing half of that, while the BC Parks Foundation will be kicking in the rest.

Provincial staff said the money will fund new Indigenous-led or supported conservation measures.

“People in B.C. care deeply for our forests, which is why we are accelerating our actions to protect our oldest and rarest forests for future generations,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests in a release.

“We are using the best science and data available, and collaborating with First Nations, local communities and industry to create a stronger, more sustainable forest stewardship. New forest landscape plans reflect the generational shift in forestry, where we can depend on a strong and sustainable industry that also safeguards biodiversity and long-term ecosystem health.”

The government won’t be running the fund. It will be managed by an independent committee made up of experts.

Provincial officials said half of the committee will be First Nations.