The cause of a small explosion and fire at Atco Wood Products in Fruitvale Saturday morning remains under investigation.

Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue says crews arrived to find a fire in the compressor room of the log debarker. The building’s sprinkler system held the fire to that room.

Fifteen firefighters from Trail, Montrose, and Fruitvale responded to find all workers were out of the building. They had it under control about half an hour after they arrived and remained on the scene investigation.

No one was injured and no damage estimate was immediately available.