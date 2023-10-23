The B.C. government is introducing new legislation to help internationally trained residents work in their field.

If approved, the legislation will target 29 professions including social work, early childhood education and veterinarians.

“Skilled professionals from around the world move to B.C. hoping to put their skills to good use, but instead face huge obstacles and an often-confusing process to get their credentials recognized,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“With the skills shortage we have in this province, we cannot afford to leave anyone on the sidelines. That’s why we’re taking action to close the gaps in the system so people can get to work faster, fill in-demand jobs and provide much-needed services to people in B.C.”

The new legislation will require regulatory bodies to remove barriers in those 29 professions.

This includes removing redundant language testing, setting caps for maximum processing times, and requiring credential-assessment information to be available online.

The full list of professions can be found here.