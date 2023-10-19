While the M in RCMP stands for “Mounted,” police in Trail were not required to use any equestrian skills responding to a call last week.

They say they were called Friday afternoon about several horses impeded traffic by standing on Highway 3B near Warfield.

An officer was going to wrangle them, but they had already galloped away.

“The officer discovered that Warfield is not a one-horse town,” quipped Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

- Advertisement -

Roadside ban for Warfielder

A 50-year-old Warfield man lost his driver’s license for three days after blowing a “warn.”

Police say Saturday evening they pulled him over about a broken taillight on the Schofield Highway. After taking a breath test, he was issued an immediate roadside ban.

Prohibited driver caught



A 52-year-old Fruitvale man has been ticketed nearly $600 for driving without insurance.

Police say he was pulled over on Main Street on Friday afternoon.

Turns out the man was also prohibited from driving. He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.