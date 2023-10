Not much remains of a pick-up truck that burned on Highway 3 about five kilometers east of the Nancy Greene Junction on Wednesday afternoon.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says it was called around 4:45 p.m. While it took them until 5:25 to reach the site, they had it out within 20 minutes.

The cause is undetermined, but they say it’s not considered suspicious. No one was injured.