The Castlegar Rotary Club is hoping to plant trees at the Kinnaird highway interchange.

Projects chair Stan Hadikin told city council Monday that the club has been fundraising over the last few years and looking for ways to improve the community.

One idea is planting 30 to 40 trees to beautify the teardrop-shaped property where the city’s welcome sign sits when you enter on Highway 3.

Hadikin said all the species they would plant would have to be adapted to a xeriscape environment, meaning they would only require watering in the first year.

They would also create meadows of native plants among the trees and ensure the project meets Firesmart standards. Hadikin said there would further be an opportunity to showcase more sculptures in the area in addition to the existing one.

They are hoping to get started next year and plan to partner with local contractors for site preparation, topsoil, and “accent rocks.”

Hadikin explained they initially approached the Ministry of Transportation but were told the property falls under the city’s jurisdiction, so they need council’s blessing. The club is hoping for a response by Nov. 15 so trees can be ordered for spring planting.

Council was enthusiastic about the proposal.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff said the property has been an “ugly sore spot” for many years, but they had previously been told it did not belong to the city.

Councillor Sandy Bojechko said she also has ideas for the site that she will present to Rotary.

The matter was referred to staff to look at the details and is expected to return to council in about a month for a formal endorsement.