The 44th Engineer Squadron, an army reserve unit based in Trail, will be conducting a training exercise at Casino Range south of Trail this weekend.

It will take place through the day and into the evening/night on Saturday and through the day on Sunday. They say you may may hear more gunfire from the range than usual, including machine gun fire at times. You’re asked to stay out of the range area and comply with all signs, barriers, sentries, and gates.

44 Engineer Squadron has armouries in Trail and Cranbrook. Soldiers of the 44th are paid to serve part-time from September to May on Thursday evenings and one weekend per month. Members also complete specialized training in summer.