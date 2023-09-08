Columbia Basin Trust is looking for the public’s perspective on the organization’s draft management plan.

“Columbia Basin Trust does develop what we call the Columbia Basin management plan and we’re obligated actually by the act that created the organization to engage with basin residents when we develop that plan,” said CEO and President Johnny Strilaeff.

“The current plan does come to an end at the end of this calendar year.”

The plan guides the organization’s long-term plans and is supposed to be a broad reflection of the desires of Basin residents.

Strilaeff said they started their consultation process late last year and have been able to talk with a lot of residents.

“There were more than 23 community meetings all around the region,” he added.

“There were online sessions, direct conversations with students, for example at the College of the Rockies and Selkirk College, direct dialogue with Indigenous communities around the region and other forms of consultation.”

The draft plan has been released and can be found here along with a survey.

The survey is open until Sept. 20.

The Trust will use the feedback to make adjustments to the plan, which should then be finalized in early 2024.