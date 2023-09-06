The Columbia Basin Trust’s annual report shows that $82 million was distributed across the region in different projects and programs.

There were 2,700 projects delivered over the last year.

“The Trust strives to generate predictable, sustainable and appreciating investment returns to support residents’ efforts to make their communities better places today, and into the future,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

“This past year, we’re proud to have partnered with residents, non-profits, businesses, local governments, First Nations and others.”

He said the Trust’s investments have been paying off allowing them to give more back.

We are pleased to share that the revenues we generated from our investments actually exceeded our targets for the year,” he said.

“An extraordinarily busy year but also one with terrific community impact.”

CBT is having its annual general meeting on Sept. 14. They will be going over the past year and looking ahead to priorities for the next year.

The full annual report can be found here.