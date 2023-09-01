One of Trail’s oldest corner grocery stores, which closed last year, could be repurposed as a flooring shop.

That’s what Amanda and Paul Isnor of Fruitvale are hoping to do after buying the old Star Grocery at 328 Rossland Avenue. They want to use the building to sell tile, hardware and vinyl as well as flooring supplies and accessories.

According to a city staff report, the proposed use is consistent with the official community plan, but they’ll need rezoning approval. Council agreed last month to send the matter to a public hearing, which will be held Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.

The building is presently zoned neighbourhood commercial but would need to be special highway commercial, like many other properties in the Gulch, to allow retail sales.

The Isenors have also purchased properties at 426 Rossland Avenue (a warehouse) and 420 Rossland Avenue (an empty lot) to help with storage and parking for the business.

Star Grocery closed in June 2022 after operating for many decades. It was an Italian specialty store in more recent years.