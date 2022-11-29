B.C. parents with kids in licenced childcare will have lower fees starting Thursday.

B.C. government officials said parents will save up to $550 per month for every child in participating facilities.

Families do not need to apply for fee reductions, as the money will be provided to participating providers directly from the B.C. government.

The province has also launched an online tool to help you estimate how much savings you will see on your childcare bill.

More: Child Care Fee Reduction Estimator (B.C. Government)