Listen Live
type here...
HomeRegional NewsNewsB.C. families to have access to lower childcare fees
Regional NewsNews

B.C. families to have access to lower childcare fees

By Ryley McCormack
skitterphoto, pexels.com

B.C. parents with kids in licenced childcare will have lower fees starting Thursday.

B.C. government officials said parents will save up to $550 per month for every child in participating facilities.

Families do not need to apply for fee reductions, as the money will be provided to participating providers directly from the B.C. government.

The province has also launched an online tool to help you estimate how much savings you will see on your childcare bill.

More: Child Care Fee Reduction Estimator (B.C. Government)

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News